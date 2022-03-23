Johnsen Trailer Sales Offers Quality Hopper Bottom Trailers for Sale in Minot and Grand Forks, North Dakota

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2022 --The grain and harvesting industry depend on hopper bottom trailers for various reasons. One is loading and transporting grains across the country, but they can also be used for different purposes other than serving the agricultural industry.



Johnsen Trailer Sales has been serving the trucking industry since 1959, offering a variety of trucks and Hopper bottom trailers for sale in Minot and Grand Forks, North Dakota. Hopper bottom trailer is one of their specialties. As the name suggests, these trailers come up with one or two hoppers on the bottom. When someone fills the trailer with grain, it can deliver that grain through the hopper or hoppers in the base.



The grain can be poured in from a large spigot, and the trailer has a cover that will prevent damage to the product on the inside. With such a trailer, delivery of the product becomes much easier. Open the hoppers, and the grain will pour out. It could be used to carry grain that will easily fall through the hopper. One can close the hopper at any time and lock the hatch in place.



The modern trailers feature sidewall windows whereby one can check the load as it is being filled. Pebble and rock delivery becomes more manageable with a hopper trailer. One can pour out pebbles or rocks where they are required. Further, it allows people to create a long line of pebbles or rocks other than dumping them in a hole.



For more information on used trailers in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, visit https://www.johnsentrailer.com/.



Call 800-472-2649 (Bismarck, ND) or 800-246-3790 (Fargo, ND) for details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region as a whole. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.