Johnsen Trailer Sales Specializes in Hopper Bottom Trailers for Sale in Bismarck, North Dakota

Before looking for a hopper bottom trailer, one must know the specific safety features that appeal to individuals. It might cost a few extra bucks to get some additional features. One can choose trailers with sidewall windows. It is handy as it allows for monitoring the load while it is being filled.



Tarps must be placed over the trailer once fully loaded to prevent the products from blowing out during transportation. Electric tarps enhance the smoothness and expedite the process, particularly in windy conditions. Furthermore, the lights of the trailer will have an impact. Modern LED lights are more efficient than incandescent bulbs. They can be installed on the trailer in greater quantity, improving visibility and making it easier for others to judge the size of the truck and trailer.



Johnsen Trailer Sales is available to assist customers in obtaining the trailers they require in the Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, ND, and surrounding areas, regardless of their purpose. Hopper bottom trailers for sale in Bismarck, North Dakota are one such offering from them. Make the most of their extensive experience by reaching out to them immediately.



The company helps clients choose their trailers depending on their needs and budgets. The 2024 CPS LIGHTWEIGHT Bottom Dump Trailers come with all-steel wheels and air-ride suspension. The 2024 Manac Beavertail, 53x102, features all steel with wood floors, two ramps, and 12 winches. The 2023 Hyundai Van HT Hycube features a 53x102 build, 22.5 steel wheels, a vantrax air ride, galvanized bogie box, 12" logistics posts, composite rear swing doors, green wing side skirt, and tire inflation.



One can also consider the step deck trailer from Manac. The 2024 DarkWing model boasts a 53x102 size, 22.5-inch aluminum wheels, tandem 10-1 rear slide, 12 winches, and includes 1 aluminum tool box, emphasizing its construction as an all-aluminum trailer.



Johnsen Trailer Sales allows potential customers to experience the power of new Thunder Creek multi-tank fueling trailers! Ideal for both farms and worksites, these robust trailers boast 8 separate 115-gallon tanks, a 35-ft hose, and an added gas pump upgrade. Additional features include a 100-gallon DEF tank with a 35-ft hose, hydraulic landing leg for convenient loading, and a solar panel battery maintainer. Weighing at 4,600 lbs and reaching 14,000 lbs when fully loaded, this trailer requires no CDL or HAZMAT.



Call 701-255-0480 or 701-282-3790 for details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.