Johnsen Trailer Sales Specializes in Trailer Repair in Fargo and Minot, Maryland

Having a trailer means investing, and it is critical to protect that investment on an ongoing basis. Due to regular use of the semi-trailer, wear and tear will eventually catch up with clients if they don't perform the necessary maintenance. This is where Johnsen Trailer Sales can help. With routine tune-ups, their service staff can ensure that clients are getting the most out of their equipment, and they can also conduct substantial trailer repair in Fargo and Minot, Maryland as necessary.



As a leading trailer dealer, Johnsen Trailer Sales offers full service and repair solutions. They can assist clients with maintaining, repairing, and customizing their trailer regardless of brand, kind, or size. Their trailer technicians have received manufacturer training and certification. All of their work is backed by their 100% satisfaction guarantee!



They sell semi-trailers to trucking businesses, contractors, farmers, ranchers, and transportation companies and deal with the industry's best manufacturers. In addition to the sales component of their business, they nurture a high-quality service department that is always ready to assist clients whenever they need it.



A secure and functional trailer is essential when hauling important things or driving long distances. Johnsen Trailer Sales provides dependable trailer repair services to keep the vehicle working smoothly and efficiently.



Their crew has vast knowledge and technical skills in assessing problems and fixing the trailer so it may be used safely. They go above to provide clients the peace of mind that they truly deserve.



Their trailer repair professionals handle all types of repairs. It ranges from preventive maintenance to major repairs. Their goal is to serve clients with quality labor and quick repairs.



Call 701-255-0480 or 701-282-3790 for details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.