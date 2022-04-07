Johnsen Trailer Sales Specializes in Trailer Sales in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2022 --The use of a trailer to transport goods and materials is nothing new. It is used extensively in agriculture to transport produce, equipment, and farm supplies. Johnsen Trailer Sales is a leading establishment offering a variety of trailers for sales in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota.



The trailers they supply are used to transport a wide variety of items. Johnsen Trailer Sales has various trailers, from grain trailers to hopper bottom trailers, livestock trailers to their inventory.



Today, the company has become a popular name among farmers, ranchers, constructors, etc. For those looking for the right place for trailer sales in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, or the surrounding areas, look no further than Johnsen Trailer Sales.



They handle both new trailer sales and used trailer sales, and they can help clients find just the right trailer for their needs. They can help with flatbed trailer sales, livestock trailer sales, grain trailer sales, hopper trailers for sale, belt trailers, and more.



Years of experience have taught them the importance of satisfying the criterion. Not every customer will be a good fit for a specific trailer. Consequently, they take the time to understand their clients' requirements before aiding them in finding new or used cattle trailers or other animal trailers.



Clients who deal in livestock rely on Johnsen Trailer Sales for quality livestock trailers. One must choose the trailer depending on the livestock that will be transported. To carry steers requires more room than when transporting small animals, and the trailer will need to be spacious enough to ensure the safe handling of the livestock. Johnsen Trailer Sales is glad to cater to the needs of their clients by helping them find the right trailer that works best for them.



For more information on cattle trailers for sale in Minot and Williston, North Dakota, visit https://www.johnsentrailer.com/.



Call 800-246-3790 for details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.