Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2026 --For those who are associated with farming, ranching, hauling, or other agricultural businesses, they can trust Johnsen Trailer Sales for trailer sales in Jamestown and Grand Forks, North Dakota. The company has been assisting farmers and the transportation industry in the area. The company offers a variety of trailers to meet the needs of hard-working people in North Dakota and other places. They sell trailers for a wide range of applications, including grain, hoppers, livestock, and belts.



Johnsen Trailer Sales takes the time to get to know each customer and their specific needs, whether they are moving livestock, hauling grain, or arranging the logistics of a building project. They have both new and secondhand copies of major brands in store. Their trailers are durable and work well even in the worst conditions.



Johnsen Trailer Sales offers a variety of livestock trailers suitable for different types of animals. The group makes sure that every trailer is safe, kind, and stress-free for shipping. They offer trailers specifically designed to accommodate cows, as well as trailers suitable for pigs or sheep.



People who operate with grain and other goods will also find hopper bottom trailers with modern safety features like sidewall windows, LED lights, and electric tarps that make it simpler to see and control what one is doing. These design elements enhance the safety and efficiency of loading, carrying, and unloading, a crucial aspect for hauls that require swift completion.



Johnsen Trailer Sales is a big name in Grand Forks, Jamestown, and all around the Midwest, including sections of Canada, Montana, Minnesota, South Dakota, and more. They are known for their dependable service, reasonable costs, and skilled staff who are always willing to help customers discover the right equipment.



For more information on trailer sales in Jamestown and Grand Forks, North Dakota, visit: https://www.johnsentrailer.com/trailer-sales-fargo-minot-williston-bismarck-grand-forks-nd/.



Call 800-472-2649 (Bismarck, ND) or 800-246-3790 (Fargo, ND).



About Johnsen Trailer Sales

Johnsen Trailer Sales is the best place to buy trailers. They sell both new and used trailers for moving cattle, grain, building materials, and business goods. For over 60 years, the company has dedicated itself to providing exceptional service to every customer. It proudly serves North Dakota and adjacent regions with trailers of the highest quality and dependable help.