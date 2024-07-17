Johnsen Trailer Sales Specializes in Used Trailer Sales in Grand Forks and Minot, North Dakota

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2024 --In recent years, the demand for used trailer sales has remarkably increased. Used trailers are cheaper than new ones, helping companies stretch their budget. The wide range of sizes, designs, and amenities ensures that a trailer will meet the demands.



Since new trailers require manufacturing lead times, used trailer sales in Grand Forks and Minot, North Dakota might speed up delivery. Plus, a used trailer reduces waste and the environmental impact of making new ones. Used trailer sales are a practical and environmentally friendly alternative for individuals and businesses looking for high-quality trailers at lower prices.



Johnsen Trailer Sales is proud of its high-quality, reliable used trailer inventory. Its wide collection of used trailers meets all budgets and purposes, ensuring consumers find the right transportation solution. From trailer selection to maintenance assistance, its competent and experienced team is committed to providing excellent service. They recognize the significance of choosing a used trailer and strive to provide excellent service throughout sales.



Johnsen Trailer Sales sells flatbed, cattle, grain, hopper, belt, and other trailers. Their vast selection and skilled advice can help clients make a purchase that fits one's budget and expectations. One can count on Johnsen Trailer Sales for all used trailer requirements.



The company has maintained its growth and reputation across the state and area. They operate in Minnesota, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Canada. They have a large inventory of semi-trailers and parts that are reliable and effective.



As a family-owned company, they have maintained their reputation. Partnering with Johnsen Trailer Sales can reassure one. They take client satisfaction seriously and focus on their core business to ensure successful delivery at all times.



Call 800-472-2649 in Bismarck, ND, or 800-246-3790 in Fargo, ND, for details.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded throughout the state and the region. It has a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.