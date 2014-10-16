Johnson Precision Certified Quality Under ISO 13485:2003 Standards

Hudson, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Johnson Precision, a global manufacturer of thermoplastic injection molded components and assemblies to the medical device marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has achieved ISO 13485:2003 certification for its management practices and standards in medical device manufacturing.



In achieving ISO 13485:2003 certification, Johnson Precision has again set itself apart from other industry manufacturers of medical devices by aligning itself with only the highest standards of excellence. Not only has the company positioned its practices and processes within the scope of ISO regulated standards, these standards have also been evaluated and audited by a third-party registrar for accuracy and thoroughness.



“Taking the steps to achieve an ISO 13485:2003 designation is another step towards distinguishing ourselves within our industry,” said Stefan Rasch, Chief Operating Officer for Johnson Precision. “We’re very proud of our ability to meet and exceed these high standards and look forward to passing on the peace of mind that comes with ISO certification to our customers.”



ISO 13485:2003 specifies requirements for a quality management system where an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer requirements and regulatory requirements applicable to medical devices and related services.



Johnson Precision has met these standards and proven its management system to be sound, resulting in exceptional production of quality products for an industry that requires an unparalleled approach to accuracy.



To learn more about ISO standards, accreditations and guidelines, please visit http://www.iso.org/.



About Johnson Precision

Johnson Precision is a full-service supplier of medical device contract manufacturing and high-precision plastic injection molded components and sub-assemblies, conveniently located in Hudson, NH. With ISO certified partners in Malaysia and China, Johnson Precision collaborates with customers to add value, from design to market.