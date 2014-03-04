Johnson Precision Welcomes Staff Intern for Training and Education

Hudson, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2014 --Johnson Precision, a global manufacturer of thermoplastic injection molded components and assemblies to the medical device marketplace, is pleased to welcome Michael J. Small to its industry leading team. Small, a precision machining student at Nashua Technology Center, will assume an internship position through the end of the 2014 regular school year.



As an intern at Johnson Precision, Small will learn and observe the fundamentals of toolmaking, as well as the construction and repair of injection molding dies. All of his hands-on experience and training will parallel Johnson Precision’s focus on quality in geometric dimensioning and tolerances, paving the way for future leadership within the injection molding industry.



“The toolmaking industry has been slowly aging and disappearing over the last 10 to 15 years, as a result of off-shoring,” said Michelle Mountain, Director of Human Resources at Johnson Precision. “The technical skills required are still being taught in a few schools, such as the Nashua Technology Center, specifically in their Precision Machining Program, and we were fortunate enough to be able to build a strong partnership through this internship program.”



Small’s role as an intern will allow Johnson Precision the opportunity to teach and potentially employ a skilled laborer, who will help to prepare for the re-shoring of tools from Asia back to the United States. In learning appropriate toolmaking skills, with an emphasis on superior quality and precision, Small will gain firsthand experience in an industry that requires accuracy and excellence throughout its processes.



“When a student is in a business setting, they see the value of hard work and that the type of work that they do is important within the bigger picture of a Company's mission. Students have the opportunity to develop and practice "soft skills" in an authentic way,” said Marianne Dustin, Director of Career and Technical Education at Nashua Technology Center. “When a company like Johnson Precision opens its doors to these students, the industry/school partnership helps the students to develop and grow exponentially. We are grateful to Johnson Precision for working with our students.”



Johnson Precision delivers more than just exceptional products—the company delivers value through its best-in-class engineering support, global capabilities and integrated supply-chain insights. For more information regarding Johnson Precision, its services or its product offerings, please visit the company’s website at http://www.jpi-plastics.com/.



About Johnson Precision

Johnson Precision is a full-service supplier of medical device contract manufacturing and high-precision plastic injection molded components and sub-assemblies, conveniently located in Hudson, NH. With ISO certified partners in Malaysia and China, Johnson Precision collaborates with customers to add value, from design to market.