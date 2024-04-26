Johnson to Speak on Social Equity

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2024 --Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences proudly presents this year's third lecture in its Speaker Series. Dr. Richard Gregory Johnson III's presentation entitled "Why Social Equity in the 21st Century" will take us on a journey of understanding how and why this important philosophical concept needs to be incorporated into all aspects of a free society. The event will be presented live on Zoom on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (ET). This event is open to members of Pi Gamma Mu and the public at no charge.



Fundamental to numerous societal constructs, social equity is extremely important to incorporate into all aspects of society including policies, programs, and resources made available to individuals. When implemented correctly, social equity removes the numerous social constructive barriers that exist working to create more opportunities for diversity, equity, and inclusion of all individuals.



Dr. Richard Greggory Johnson III is a Tenured Full Professor and past Department Chair in the Department of Public & Nonprofit Administration, in the School of Management. He is the author/editor of over twelve books and close to fifty journal articles. He is one of the three Founders of JSEPA (Journal of Social Equity in Public Administration) established in 2021. Dr. Johnson holds membership in the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and several honor societies including Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Gamma Mu. He was inducted into Pi Gamma Mu at Johnson C. Smith University (NC) in 1987. He founded the Pi Gamma Mu Chapter at the University of San Fransisco in 2011 and serves as Chapter Advisor and Pi Gamma Mu Vice-Chancellor.



We hope you will join us for this important lecture in the Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series!



Details and links to the online Zoom sessions will be available before the event at https://pigammamu.org/speaker-series.html



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society, with campus chapters in the US and around the world. The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the social sciences and to support and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas, USA. The society has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter.