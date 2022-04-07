Johnson Trailer Sales Specializes in Cattle Trailers for Sale in Minot and Williston, North Dakota

Bismarck, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2022 --With modern cattle trailers, the transport of sheep, pigs, goats, and other animals has become exceptionally easier. Towing a livestock trailer is a common practice on most farms and ranches. For ranchers, horse owners, or those having livestock, Johnson Trailer Sales is the right place to come on in.



As a leading trailer supplier, Johnson Trailer Sales has a wide variety of trailers. Depending on the requirements and budgets, the company helps clients find the right trailer that works best for them.



The cattle trailers for sale in Minot and Williston, North Dakota, come in various styles, makes, and models. The two main types of livestock trailers are bumper and gooseneck. Each has its share of pros. Bumper pull trailers are the most conventional style of a livestock trailer. As the name implies, they hook up to the vehicle to tow the trailer. Most bumper pull trailers are compact and lightweight. They are usually used to haul small horses, ponies, goats, and sheep over short distances. The ease of maintenance and maneuver and the ability to hook up, even with limited space, makes it an instant choice.



This type of trailer is ideal for animal owners on a tight budget or who lack the truck needed to pull a gooseneck trailer. Moreover, they can get much better gas mileage than their heavier counterparts.



As for too many large animals, it would be best to choose a gooseneck-style trailer. These vary in size but can stretch as long as 36 feet, giving one ample space to move livestock.



A pickup truck might require a suitable truck bed hitch to haul a gooseneck trailer. This setup offers more stability and a smoother ride for owners and their animals. Gooseneck trailers are ideal for hauling multiple animals long-distance, as it creates a safer and more secure environment.



Because of the size and volume, gooseneck trailers cost considerably more. The extra weight will also bring down the fuel efficiency during the travels. The extra space and ability to transport more animals might more than make up for the additional cost over time.



About Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1959, Johnsen Trailer Sales, Inc. has maintained its local reputation and expanded it throughout the state and the region. They have a vast inventory of semi-trailers and semi-trailer parts.