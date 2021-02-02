Join 5KPlayer 6th Birthday Celebration, Get New 5KPlayer and Win 4K Video Converter Free

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2021 --DearMob is company-wide celebrating the 6th anniversary birthday of its star product – 5KPlayer, by adding new features to 5KPlayer and give away a 4K video converter as the special gift to 5KPlayer's supporters. The event is open to everyone, and one can free download new 5KPlayer and then get a free copy of 4K video converter if the download sequence ends with 6.



The birthday celebration event kicked off on January 29th and will end on February 25th. The entrances are here:



"It's our birthday, but we want to give the supporters the gift." The 5KPlayer team explained, "We want to give thanks to anyone who use 5KPlayer, so we strengthen our 5KPlayer to give users better experiences when playing videos, movies and music. Likewise, a free 4K video converter is provided to help convert, cut, merge, edit, compress, etc. videos up to 4K in case needed."



Already surpassing 38 million downloads, 5KPlayer has become a very popular multimedia player. As always, it aims to help people easily enjoy multimedia files on computer in high quality and a comfortable way. So, it plays videos and movies up to 4K and 8K very smoothly as silk. It plays DVD discs and DVD files from any region with great performance. It also plays new 360-degree and AV1 videos, and common MP4 MKV FLV etc. files along with surround sound support. Besides, the cross-platform streaming is available. Any media file can be displayed in a bigger manner from computer to smart TV through DLNA, and the built-in AirPlay feature makes it possible to connect Apple iPhone iPad to Microsoft Windows computer wirelessly.



No detail is too small. Besides the highlighted features, the humanized and handy little settings are also added to help individualize the media contents as well as the way to play or stream a media content. The embedded ones in 5KPlayer already include video rotation, audio video synchronization, subtitles adding, video cutting, screenshot, media conversion, iOS screen recording, track repeat, video speed up/slow down, etc. Now, the new Bookmark Manager and playlist playback progress bar make 5KPlayer even better and more user-friendly.



Freeware Availability

DearMob 5KPlayer new version is free for everyone to download. By attending the happy birthday event, anyone can get the improved version of 5KPlayer and have a chance to win a 4K video converter.



About DearMob

DearMob, a division of Digiarty Software, Inc., aims to create superb cross-platform software for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android to provide users sophisticated desktop and mobile solutions. Led by the star product 5KPlayer, this brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products in 2021. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.5kplayer.com/.