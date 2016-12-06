Join Biphoo: Effective Marketing Techniques to Promote Business Online

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --The best is not good enough, unless the marketing is effective. We find plenty of examples of this in the business world. For instance, you may have the best product or service, but unless you are marketing it efficiently, you can never reach the people who could have been your customers because they will never know about how good your business is.



Yes, the internet offers new opportunities of marketing, it opens up the world, breaking geographical barriers, but there are challenges too. The medium requires new ways of marketing, and often a lot of money is needed to reach out to people who can be customers. Google adwords is quick, but it can leak money. Big firms have a lot of cash reserves, so it's relatively easy for them. They have technical resources too. But small to mid-sized companies have to balance it right.



Organic search engine optimization isn't easy as well. Many entrepreneurs don't know how to do it, and it can often be very technical as well. Besides, it is also time consuming, and the results are never guaranteed. So most firms are left wondering how to list business online?



There is a third way to effectively promote business online, as shown by Biphoo.com.



About Biphoo.com

An online advertising agency, Biphoo.com allows businesses of all sizes to enlist themselves at their online directory. There are plenty of categories to choose from, such as travel, health, cars, real estate, finance, jobs, legal, restaurants, clothing, dating, and others, so there is always a right category for every business.



Advertise with the website to reach your target audience and take your business to the next level. You can place online advertisement free, and there is a premium paid service as well. Secure payment systems offer comprehensive protection.



You can even create a smart microsite by selecting from many available designs. Or you can ask for a custom-design as well to better suit your unique requirements. Just upload your content, pictures, pricing, and other details, and your microsite is ready to go live. It can be like a second store-front for all those businesses that already have a website. But more importantly, it is search engine friendly.