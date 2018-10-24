Join Martial Artist Torben Rif in a Journey to Let Go

Jelling, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2018 --Torben Rif is a martial artist who spent the better part of his life studying and teaching the ways of chinese martial arts and wudang tai chi chuan. Through his experience and involvement with such millenaire philosophies, he moved toward a path of self improvement, and ultimately helped others along the way. The result of that hard work comes to life in the form of his first book, Let Go: Conquer Your Fear Without Quitting, which hits the stores on October 23rd.



Let Go is Torben's opus to help people find peace by letting go of the past and focusing on the present, so the unavoidable future becomes something to be happy and excited about. In this book, he guides the reader through exercises of forgiveness, acknowledgement and acceptance. It is impossible to change the past, but not to give true meaning to what happened and work from there in order to build a better, happier tomorrow.



I love books that inspire me to be a better version of myself - and that's exactly what Torben's book LET GO did. The concepts are profound, but easy to implement and put in practice into my life. I'm so glad that I invested the time, energy, and space into this book. It's helped me to develop and grow in ways that I didn't even know were possible." ~ Sara Christensen, San Diego - Kickass Masterminds CEO



By diving deep into his own journey and struggle, Torben uses his own experiences to outline his story and his life's work. He believes that everything we do in our existence shapes us, but sometimes the consequences risen from that can prevent us from living freely. There is a fear of change and losing, a fear of the ever-present conflicts and concerns that can ultimately affect ourselves and our surroundings in a negative way. The key, Torben says, is to let go of these limiting beliefs, and reconnect with your "inner warrior" - the power that gives you the strength to lift up your life and the ones of those around you.



In his book, Torben is working to understand why we have the behavior we have today. You will dive into what you have learned through life and discriminate between which beliefs serve you and which ones hold you back. In the Tai Chi Master's world, it is important that the tools work immediately; the time for you to begin is now. The Tai Chi Master must be able to let go, here and now, or else he dies. He must be able to let go of previous matches, defeats, and challenges. He must be HERE, and therefore he must LET GO without quitting. Torben's motto is conveyed successfully in this plain spoken collection of guidelines for a more fulfilling life: "I will, I can, and I'll do it now."