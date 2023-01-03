Join Miami's Community News for an Intimate Morning with David Lawrence, Jr. and James Haj

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2023 --Miami's Community News invites you to a morning of coffee and pastelitos with David Lawrence Jr., former publisher of The Miami Herald and author of "A Dedicated Life" and founding board chair of The Children's Trust, and James Haj, President and CEO of The Children's Trust.



David Lawrence, Jr. is an esteemed figure in the Miami community, having retired from his post as Publisher of The Miami Herald in 1999 to work in the area of early childhood development and readiness. Since then, he has authored a book, "A Dedicated Life", and was an integral part of the formation of the Children's Trust. This trust, with dedicated funding, works to meet the broad and ongoing developmental needs of all children within the Miami community. David Lawrence Jr. is a testament to the power of dedication and commitment to community development.



James Haj is an esteemed leader and public servant in the Miami community. As president and CEO of The Children's Trust since 2016, James Haj has overseen record investments in programs and services for children and families in Miami-Dade County, while also managing the organization through the unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



This event is an incredible opportunity to meet two of South Florida's most influential leaders and hear their insights on the current state of Miami and its future. Space is limited, and interested parties are asked to RSVP by January 13 to rsvp@communitynewspapers.com. Each guest will be allowed to bring one additional guest. This event will take place on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM at Casa Cuba, located at 5859 SW 73rd St., South Miami, FL 33143. We hope to see you there!



About Miami's Community News

