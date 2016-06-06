Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --The program is open to any professional level divers wishing to take the next step and develop rewarding and successful careers as scuba diving Instructors. Holly Macleod is a Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director with a wealth of industry knowledge and experience and ensures candidates are trained to a level over and above the standard generally expected within the diving industry and delivers the program in a fun and easy to understand format. The program takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan offering world class training facilities and a range of further educational opportunities for new instructors.



The program is split into two distinct parts; the Pre-IDC Preparation Course and the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC).



The Pre-IDC Preparation Course runs over a 5 day period and reviews all skills and knowledge required from the Divemaster Course and is designed to provide candidates with the required knowledge to make a smooth transition onto the Instructor Course and make the most of the program. The Instructor Development Course is run on an 11-day schedule and trains professional divers to a standard that far exceeds dive industry requirements.



About The Instructor Development Course

The Instructor Development Course (IDC) is conducted in the classroom, the swimming pool and in open water environments. During classroom sessions candidates will participate in a range of workshops including the business of diving, marketing, the PADI educational system, digital marketing, developing knowledge development presentations, confined water teaching, open water teaching presentations, start diving, risk management, keep diving, Standards and Procedures, the Open Water Diver Course, Adventures in Diving, Rescue Diver Course and the Divemaster Course. Confined water training takes place in the swimming pool and candidates will learn about conducting DSD programs, the Rescue Diver Course, practice Rescue Exercise 7 and Skill Development and also present individual confined teaching presentations.



For all of the latest news and updates on the program, the PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Page is a great place to start and to see previous candidates in action check out the PADI IDC Indonesia 2015 show reel.



Further information can be found on the PADI IDC Gili Brochure.



