Join the Elite 8% Club: Finally, a Planner That Gives You Purpose

Casey Moran, an entrepreneur turned Life Coach is giving away the secret to his success, the True Path goal planner. What began as a simple college lined notebook that he used to plan his goals has turned into his next big idea to help more people in achieving what they want in life. He has launched the planner on Kickstarter where the users can also receive the PDF version of True Path for free by sharing the campaign on social media.



Interestingly, True Path was created by accident when Moran started his first company 20 years ago. "Nobody believed I could do it, so I took out a simple college lined notebook and wrote down what I was going to do the next day, the night before. That was the beginning and as the weeks, months, and years went by I improved upon that simple concept and TRUE PATH was born!", writes Moran in his campaign.



As a life coach, Moran has helped many of his clients by using the True Path system. One in particular, Matt Spilberg, founder of Mobilize Marketing says "TRUE PATH was quite literally a life changer for me...I'm now achieving goals that prior were a mere pipe dream." This all in one goal setting guide will help the user in getting direction, structure, and accountability. It's referred to as a 'life coach in your pocket' due to the assistance it offers. The planner helps the user in assessing what they want in life and then breaking down their goals into manageable monthly, weekly, and daily action steps.



True Path is designed to help the 92% of people who fail to achieve their goals. It helps them get into the exclusive 8% who do accomplish what they set out to do. It does this by first giving you a vehicle to write down your goals. Studies have shown that you are 42% more likely to do something if you write it down. True Path is also a 13-week planner which allows the user the ability to see the finish line. This also allows each action step to have more impact on your journey giving you more motivation to keep climbing. As Moran likes to put it, "Goals are like staircases...you don't get to a staircase, take one step and you're at the top. You take one step at a time and before you know it, you've reched your goal."



