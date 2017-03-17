New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2017 --All gathered costs will be used for help to those residents of Ukraine who suffered because of military operations and which are below the poverty line.



At the time, when we, the residents of New York, can calmly take pleasure in life, there are a lot of people in the world who are below the poverty line. As a result of military operations on the territory of Ukraine thousands of people remained without sources of livelihood. The only salvation for people, who are on those territories, are volunteers who bring food and water. Thanks to this social initiative from our company you also can join this noble cause.



We - Luxury Cleaning company, which is one of the best among cleaning services nyc on Manhattan, feel the social responsibility towards those who need our help. For those reasons we have established this Campaign of help to poor and needy.



Terms of event:



From March 20 to April 20 of the year 2017 5% of all checks, which were got from our clients for services in sphere of cleaning services nyc, will be transferred to Charitable Foundation - "Drohobych SOS" for purchase of everything necessary for the poorest classes of population in Ukraine. The officially registered and active charity organisation will be in charge of those costs buying both products and medicine which are extremely necessary on those territories where there is no constant medical service.



Every resident of New York who has such intention can become the participant of this event. You should only fill the cleaning quote on our website - https://luxurycleaningny.com/ or send us email which is on the website.



After doing cleaning works and receiving costs on our account, 5% of those costs will be transferred to victims which suffered because of military operations.



Photo report from Charity events, which will be carried out with your support, will be available on our website during 2-3 months after the end of this event.



We ask everyone who wants to combine qualitative cleaning with charity to email us or order our services from March 20.



