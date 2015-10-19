Joint USA/Cuban Amateur Radio Exhibition and Operation Set for October 21st

Havana, Cuba -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --To celebrate the opening of relations between Cuba and the United States a combined group of 16 Amateur Radio operations (8 from each country) will work together as a team under the Cuban Amateur Radio call sign T42US in a worldwide radio sport competition. This competition will pit the Joint Cuban/US team against other groups around the world. James Millner from Port St. Lucie, FL, the United States Team Leader, reported that this is a monumental occasion in recent US/Cuban history. He said that Amateur Radio Operators have been one of the few groups that have had on going communication with the regular Cuban citizen. Therefore, it is only fitting that participants as Amateur Radio Operators should act as citizen diplomats and meet face to face in unity with our fellow Cuban hobbyist as a part of the opening of relations with Cuba.



The T42US Joint USA/Cuban Amateur Radio Exhibition is scheduled for the week of October 21, 2015 from Havana, Cuba. As part of the activities, Millner conveyed will be a demonstration of Amateur Radio to Cuban children, an exhibition with the sharing of new radio technology, the radio sport competition and a banquet celebrating the collaboration. Attending the banquet will be Mr. Pedro Rodriguez, the President of the Federación de Radioaficionados de Cuba. In addition, Millner, who's US Amateur Radio call sign is WB2REM, said for the first time in history US FCC Amateur Radio Exams will be administered to Cuban Amateur operators who are able to pass the FCC exam.



More information can be found on this event at www.t42us.com



