Joliet Fallen Heroes Golf Sponsorship

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --This event is held at the 100 Club of Will County in Joliet. The Joliet Police Department and Joliet Fire Department are competing to benefit families who have lost someone in the line of duty.



Since 1967, The 100 Club of Will County has supported families of firefighters, law enforcement, and emergency responders who's loved one dedicated themselves by duty and service to our community and made the ultimate sacrifice. Since then, the 100 Club has paid out nearly $500,000. While money can never replace the loss of a loved one, the 100 Club wants to ease the financial burden associated with the tragic event.



The Joliet Police Department's mission is to enhance the quality of life in the City of Joliet by working with the community for a safe city.



"We pledge to enforce the laws, preserve the peace, reduce fear, and provide a safe environment in which to live, work and recreate, and to do so within the framework of the United States Constitution. We are committed to providing the highest quality of police service to our community".



The Joliet Fire Department provides a wide variety of services to the Joliet community of nearly 150,000 citizens.



"Our calls for services number over 19,000 responses annually, or about 52 runs per day. About 15,000 of those calls are Emergency Medical Service calls. To address this, we provide an Advanced Life Support Ambulance in each of our 9 operating fire stations. From our firefighting work force of 212, 193 are state certified paramedics and the remainders are first responders. These numbers have steadily increased since the first paramedic class of 24 medics back in 1989".



Santanna Energy supports our First Responders, Police Department, Fire Departments and more to keep our communities safe and under control. Santanna incorporated in May 1988, with a mission to create life-long relationships by providing quality service to customers, communities and employees. We want to show our support back to our heroes – active duty, veterans, or fallen – for all that they do for our family. It takes a true hero to make the ultimate sacrifice to put his or her life on the line for others.



For over 30 years, Santanna Energy offers fixed rate electricity and natural gas plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and small business customers in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.



