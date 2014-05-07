Tel-Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --Radyoos Media, an e-commerce solutions and online consumer application developer, announced new savings in time for Mother’s Day through its jollywallet cashback and coupon online shopping app.



jollywallet is a browser add-on that automatically notifies online shoppers of cashback offers and coupons when they visit the websites of participating retailers. In time for Mother’s day, jollywallet is offering coupons and cashback promotions through its partnering online stores.



Find the Perfect Gift with jollywallet



Mother’s Day gifts traditionally include chocolates, flowers and gift baskets. In addition, retailers sell holiday-themed jewelry and décor items. jollywallet ensures that shoppers are able to get the best prices by offering coupons and cashback rewards on a wide range of gifts and appropriate merchandise at many national retailers.



For example, shoppers can look forward to ‘hot deals’ with big name companies such as Jewelry.com. Other examples include: Hatch Jewelry which is offering an amazing 22.75% cash refund on purchases. FastFlowers is awarding $10 off + 16% cashback on orders over $60. And, Ghirardelli Chocolate and Astor Chocolate are both offering cashback on all purchases including on their special Mother’s Day gift baskets.



“Retailers in partnership with jollywallet offer fantastic bargains in time for Mother’s Day,” commented Tsafrir Peles, CEO of Radyoos Media. “jollywallet users enjoy discount coupons and cashback, giving them the best deals and lowest prices on gifts and supplies. This helps families express their love, even on a tight budget.”



The shopping app is available for download via jollywallet’s website or on the Chrome Store, free of charge. A complete list of the stores partnering with jollywallet is available on its website.



With Easter having past, Mother’s Day shopping is in full swing with deals beginning this week.



About Radyoos Media

Radyoos Media is a leading software developer bringing real time e-commerce solutions to market. Developers of the innovative shopping app, jollywallet, Radyoos Media is part of the Rad group of companies based in Tel Aviv.