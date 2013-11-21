Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2013 --Trusted LASIK Surgeons (http://www.TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com) is pleased to announce that Jon G. Dishler M. D. contributed his expertise to industry experts and fellow eye surgeons at the 2013 American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting in New Orleans that recently concluded.



Dr. Dishler attended meetings that discussed the Phase II clinical study on the use of the VisuMax Femtosecond laser (Carl Zeiss Meditec) lenticule removal procedure for the correction of myopia. ReLex smile generates a refractive lenticule in the intact cornea with the Femtosecond laser. The ReLEx smile is a procedure that uses one laser during the procedure, and doesn’t require cutting a flap in the cornea or folding it back to expose the central cornea.



Jon G. Dishler of Denver, Colorado is an internationally -known and respected, refractive surgeon who has participated in over 10 FDA clinical studies. He has been awarded several patents for inventions in his specialty including the FDA approved Dishler Excimer Laser, Excimer beam profiler, Insertion system for corneal implants, and surgical visual feedback and eye fixation method and apparatus.



“We have been fortunate to be on the leading edge of refractive eye surgery for almost 30 years. I performed one of the first LASIK procedures in the United States with the Femtosecond laser and now act as the medical monitor for a pivotal clinical trial of all Femtosecond laser myopia treatment. This procedure requires no corneal flap and might provide additional benefits to patients seeking vision correction surgery,” stated Jon Dishler, M.D, of Dishler Laser Institute.



To find a LASIK or cataract surgeon with proven expertise, please visit:

Trusted LASIK Surgeons Directory



For more on why consumers should choose a LASIK or cataract surgeon featured at Trusted LASIK Surgeons for their vision correction needs, please view

Screening Standards Used by Trusted LASIK Surgeons.



About Jon G. Dishler, M.D.

A specialist in refractive surgery, Dr. Jon G. Dishler has personally performed over 54,000 LASIK and vision correction procedures during the last 18 years. Dr. Dishler’s practice at

Dishler Laser Institute provides premier patient vision correction care. All surgical procedures are performed in a state licensed ambulatory surgery center. He has participated in the original development of the Excimer laser within the framework of the FDA approval studies. In fact, he was the first laser vision surgeon and only ophthalmologist in Colorado to develop an FDA approved Excimer laser. From the very beginning, Dr. Jon Dishler contributed to the development of the Femtosecond laser. He was awarded the Pioneer award for perfecting the design of the Femtosecond laser technology by the IntraLase Corporation. Currently, he is the first of six LASIK centers in the United States to perform LASIK with the Zeiss M.E.L. 80 Excimer and Visumax Femtosecond laser platform.



Jon Dishler M.D is the Principal investigator for 10 FDA studies for laser manufacturers such as Bausch and Lomb, ReVision Optics, Meditec Carl Zeiss, and the Dishler Excimer laser



Contact:



Dishler Laser Institute

8400 E. Prentice Ave. Suite 1200

Greenwood Village, CO

303-793-3000

800-90-LASIK

PR Contact: Rachel Gomez



About Trusted LASIK Surgeons

Founded Dr. James J. Salz, one of the most respected eye surgeons in the world, Trusted LASIK Surgeons is the premier LASIK, refractive and cataract surgeon directory service. Trusted LASIK Surgeons screens each eye surgeon based on experience, patient care, and professional credentials. In general, the surgeons in our directory have participated in FDA clinical studies and have current or past academic appointments at medical schools at the top universities in the U.S. Nearly all surgeons found in our directory have published peer-reviewed research articles in eye journals and have lectured and served on panels at major ophthalmology meetings of their peers. To learn more about LASIK and other laser vision correction surgery, cataract surgery, and premium lens implants or to find a highly qualified vision correction surgeon you can trust with confidence, please visit us at http://www.TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com.



Contact:



Trusted LASIK Surgeons

Dr. James J. Salz

Trusted LASIK Surgeons

(800) 483-8028

info@trustedlasiksurgeons.com



Source: Trusted LASIK Surgeons