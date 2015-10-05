Jonathan W. McConnell Commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --Jonathan W. McConnell has been commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Steve Beshear. It is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Commissions for Kentucky Colonels are given by the governor and the secretary of state to individuals in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to a community, state or the nation.



"I am very proud of this honor and of my birth State," says McConnell. "I was born in Louisville, and my family has a long history in Kentucky. My grandfather, W.T. McConnell (Lincoln Income Life Insurance Company), was also a Kentucky Colonel, and I very much enjoy attending the Kentucky Derby every year."



The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and care to children and others in need. In recent years, the organization has delivered relief and shelter to victims of Hurricane Sandy, provided baby food and diapers to struggling families, and funded playgrounds, homeless shelters and orphanages.



The Kentucky Colonel honor was first established in 1813, following a successful campaign in the "War of 1812." The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels transitioned into a philanthropic organization after "The Great Flood of 1937" decimated the Commonwealth. Kentucky Colonels are devoted to faith, family, fellowman and country, and are unwavering in their commitment to the compassionate care of those who are less fortunate.



About Jonathan W. McConnell

McConnell is a criminal defense attorney in Wichita, Kansas who represents clients across the entire state. McConnell specializes in civil litigation, traffic law, criminal defense, white collar crime, and DUI defense. He formerly served as an Assistant District Attorney under Nola Foulston, and has taught criminal justice at Wichita State University. He successfully prosecuted the first passenger DUI case in Kansas.



He received his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from WSU, and his Juris Doctorate from the St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami, FL. In 2013 and 2014, McConnell was named a "Top 40 Under 40" attorney by The National Trial Lawyers. He is also active in the Wichita community with the Shriners Hospitals for Children and RiteCare Speech and Language Clinics.