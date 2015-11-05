Jonathan W. McConnell Named to 2015 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2015 --Super Lawyers has named Jonathan W. McConnell to the 2015 Rising Stars list for the state of Kansas. McConnell was awarded this distinction because of his professional achievements, credentials, and peer recognition. In each state only 2.5 percent of all attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers Rising Stars.



"It is a tremendous honor to be named to the Rising Stars list by the Super Lawyers organization," says McConnell. "Helping those in need brings out the best in me, and I am 100 percent committed to each of my clients. My mission is to protect their best interests in the face of overwhelming odds. I will use my distinction as a Super Lawyers Rising Star to better serve the needs of my clients and improve their lives."



Prospective candidates for the Rising Stars list must have practiced law for 10 years or less, or be 40 years old or younger. Attorneys are nominated in each state from over 70 practice areas, and are evaluated based on several levels of criteria. Super Lawyers then chooses the attorneys who have achieved high levels of success, respect and credentials in their respective practice. In this way, Super Lawyers creates a comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys for the public.



About Jonathan W. McConnell

McConnell is a criminal defense attorney in Wichita, Kansas who represents clients across the entire state. He specializes in civil litigation, traffic law, criminal defense, white collar crime, and DUI defense. McConnell formerly served as an Assistant District Attorney under Nola Foulston, and has taught criminal justice at Wichita State University. He successfully prosecuted the first passenger DUI case in Kansas.



He received his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from WSU, and his Juris Doctorate from the St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami, FL. In 2013 and 2014, McConnell was named a "Top 40 Under 40" attorney by The National Trial Lawyers. In 2015, McConnell was commissioned by the Governor of Kentucky as a Kentucky Colonel, and was honored as a "Paul Harris Fellow" by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.