Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2019 --Corradino & Papa, LLC is pleased to announce that Joseph A. DeFuria, Timothy J. Fonseca and Michael R. Sucic, have become partners with the firm. These three join colleagues Jack Vincent Corradino and Robert C. Papa Jr. as partners at Corradino and Papa, LLC.



"This is an exciting day for the firm," said Mr. Corradino in a statement. "RC and I are happy to recognize the many accomplishments of these talented attorneys through this partnership. Each has successfully represented our clients at a level worthy of this recognition. Our entire legal team looks forward to continuing to serve the community and fight for the rights of injured victims against insurance companies."



In addition to being a partner at Corradino & Papa, LLC, both Joseph A. DeFuria and Timothy J. Fonseca are certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as Civil Trial Attorneys.



Corradino and Papa, LLC is a personal injury law firm in the heart of New Jersey, we are committed to representing victims of accidents and injuries. We handle various personal injury cases like wrongful death, vehicle and motorcycle accidents, catastrophic injuries, trucking accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, construction injuries, and several other types of accidents and injury cases.



