Joseph Forton Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Expand InventionIntention.com

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2016 --Human civilizations have witnessed the premature death of countless wonderful ideas because, all too often, inventors or entrepreneurs lack the contacts, capital, and/or resources to get their idea to the public. Joseph Forton asserts that he has developed a unique online platform that will provide all the necessary support for the struggling inventor and entrepreneur in bringing new and useful products and services to the world market. His website, InventionIntention.com, offers retail connections, business partnerships, product sales, investors, and business resources to all of its users.



Highlighting the benefits of InventionIntention.com, Joseph Forton states: "At InventionIntention.com, we have developed a platform which enables inventors to keep total control over their product or idea. We take no equity in any product or company. They may showcase and sell their invention(s), connect with retailers and wholesalers, find quality professional resources, interact with other inventors, partner with investors, and sell to the general public. Inventors may even find talented salespeople who can sell their invention in locations never dreamed of by the inventor."



InventionIntention.com is already a fully functional website with hundreds of hopeful members. The website is intuitive, user-friendly, and offers useful features including search and filter capabilities, email/contacting capabilities, product sales via the website, product analytics, and much more. The future capabilities of the website include matching services for inventors and entrepreneurs to buyers and businesses. In addition, they plan to add webinar learning services (web educational seminars), discussion rooms, live video chat, to name a few.



Building upon the initial success of InventionIntention.com, Joseph is now looking to expand the services and functionality of the website. With this objective in mind, he has recently started an Indiegogo campaign with the initial funding goal of $10,000. Proceeds from the campaign will be spent on:



- Increasing member participation through online marketing.

- Improving the functionality of the website to make the user experience smoother.

- Additional programming for matching capabilities.

- Visual enhancements of the website.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1MzlkI7



The official Invention Intention Website – http://www.inventionintention.com



About Joseph Forton

Joseph Forton is a successful business owner with a passion for others to succeed. He has worked at high levels in multi-billion dollar corporations learning from the best on how to manage and operate a successful organization. Joseph is now turning his attention to the world of inventors and entrepreneurs. He is using his knowledge and expertise to create an environment where great ideas can be seamlessly moved into the global market.