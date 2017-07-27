Joseph Potashnik and Associates PC Provides Consultation to Medicare Advantage Insurers

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Founded in 2006, Joseph Potashnik and Associates PC has a team of established attorneys who specialize precisely in government-funded healthcare programs fraud cases. The lawyers represent both Medicare and Medicaid program beneficiaries and providers, as well as private insurers who provide Medicare Advantage Plans.



Such private insurers take on the obligation of the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS) to set risk scores for specific patients, which will later determine the amount of reimbursement paid to the healthcare provider by the government and the fee paid to the insurer.



As you see, the specifics of MA Plans make it easy for some insurers to commit fraud by setting higher risk scores, either unintentionally or on purpose. Recently, the Department of Justice reached a settlement of $32.65 million with Freedom Health, a Medicare Advantage insurer. Also, there is an ongoing lawsuit against United Healthcare, one of the largest Medicare Advantage insurance companies that allegedly manipulated risk scores to overbill Medicare. In view of these suits, the Justice Department's new Medicare fraud target is for-profit insurers contracted by the government to manage healthcare.



An investigation into the performance of an insurance company can uncover not only deliberate inflation of risk scores but also other activities that may appear fraudulent to the investigators, for example, some inaccuracies in representation of the provider network of a specific insurer. Therefore, it is necessary for a company facing a DOJ investigation to hire an attorney specializing in False Claims Act allegations. Joseph Potashnik and his colleagues have years of experience in dealing with such cases and they are more than capable of providing effective criminal defense services to Medicare Advantage insurance companies. These NYC healthcare fraud defense lawyers will provide guidance to the insurer on any stage of litigation, from initial audit to criminal investigation to court prosecution, if necessary.



