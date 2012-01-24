Josephine County Historical Society Enrolls With SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Grants Pass, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2012 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Josephine County Historical Society (http://www.jocohistorical.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Josephine County Historical Society will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on Josephine CountyHistorical Society’s efforts to collect, preserve, interpret and research local history and to encourage public interest in Josephine County history.



“SBWire works hard to support organizations that help to preserve and promote historical information,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Josephine County Historical Society to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



"We are exploring and preserving our colorful past for future generations", said Wendy Swanson, Director, Josephine County Historical Society.



About Josephine County Historical Society

OREGON'S CENTENNIAL in 1959 was the occasion that sparked community interest in historical events and motivated a group of Josephine County citizens who had a passion for history. Many of the group had parents or grandparents who were early settlers in the county. Following the celebration of Oregon's 100th birthday, the group incorporated the Josephine County Historical Society on May 9th, 1960 with two main goals: (1) establishing a museum for artifact collections and exhibits, and (2) organizing a research library for paper documents and research. Many struggles and changes occurred over the next several decades in the Society's locations, financial situation and organizational structure, but today those goals of the founding group are a reality.



