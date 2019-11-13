Josh Tarter Gives Business Owners Tips for Keeping Employees Invested in Their Jobs and Company

Danville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --Business consultant, Josh Tarter recently spoke about a little known fact - most people say they aren't happy at work. In fact, now there's a number to quantify that. According to Gallup's "State of the Global Workplace" survey, 85% of employees aren't happy at work. As a manager and mentor to employees, I've picked up a few tips and tricks to create a productive, happy workforce. The hope is, they help keep employees out of the unsatisfied majority.



Keep Employees Invested by Investing in Them



Health, dental and vision insurance affect not only employees but their families. Give employees decent benefits and they will give more at work. Though they cost a bit more, several other programs help build loyalty, such as:



- Paid sick/vacation time



- Tuition assistance



- Flex-time and/or remote work opportunities



Everyone loves free stuff, so spring for freebies that keep employees in the office and fuel their brains, such as:



- Free Keurig coffee



- Healthy snacks in the break room



- Free lunch or dinner during month-end closing or other crunch periods



The bottom line is, the more business owners invest in their employees, the happier they'll be and the more productive their workplace will be.



Integrate New Hires Quickly



Tarter, a consultant, and longtime business owner says, "Over the years, I have heard horror stories by newly employed friends left alone in an empty cubicle, waiting days or weeks for the appropriate equipment, system access and even acknowledgment from their boss or other team members. Maybe this type of treatment accounts for the fact that over half of all voluntary terminations occur within the first year. One of the main reasons cited is lack of engagement."



Tarter says, getting new employees comfortable with their responsibilities and including them in team meetings helps them feel included and gives them a sense of purpose. Here are some tips to help integrate the next new hire quickly:



- Provide a clear schedule and agenda for the first few days to help them feel productive



- Give new hires a run-down of how they will be managed and what is expected from them



- Let them know how their role contributes to the business



- Encourage questions and ask their opinion on various topics



- Provide opportunities to interact with coworkers



- Invite them to lunch



Create Work/Life Balance



"If you've created your business from scratch, you may still be "on" 24-hours a day. However, the people you hire are much more likely to stay if your business keeps predictable business hours. Some industries work around shifts that require nights and weekends. However, balance is possible for any company that's properly staffed and well-managed. Be that business," Tarter adds.



Employees are the public face of your company, so it's to a business owner's benefit to make sure they are getting enough time with their families and to sleep. Burnt out workers move on to greener pastures. On the other hand, if there is flexibility with time off and an acknowledgment that they have priorities outside of work, an employer is likely to get more out of employees while they're in the office, driving around clients, or on the retail sales floor.



Compensate Competitively



This is a sticky point with a lot of business owners, especially small to midsize businesses. Nearly 90% of working Americans are stressed about their bills. Business owners want to maximize their bottom line. Minimum wage workers make about $20,000 a year, which barely pays the bills. To help employees to concentrate on the company's goals, pay them enough so that they don't have to get second jobs to support their families.



To stay competitive without giving away the farm, check out Glassdoor and other websites for accurate pay ranges based on industry, role, and location.



Career Path



Some people may be content to stay in the same job for the same pay year after year. However, Tarter has found that most employees want to know what their chances of advancement are. It's easy to create a career path in the restaurant and retail industries. Employees who work hard move from the stockroom to the retail floor to assistant manager positions, or from the dish room to the hostess station to the restaurant manager's office. Business owners may have to be creative structuring positions in an office environment with low turnover and a flat organization chart, but it can be done. Give people something to work toward, and they'll stay long enough to achieve it.



Emphasize Culture



What kind of culture are employees attracted to? According to Deloitte, culture is more important than leaders ever realized. People want to go to a workplace where they are accepted and like their coworkers. A clear culture is nurtured in every aspect of the business, from the people hired to the people kept, and in the example set by leaders.



There is a saying, "Your vibe attracts a like tribe." This is true. Acknowledge people's ideas, good or bad. Say, "Thank you!" and "Good morning." and solicit feedback from all levels of the organization — a business needs everyone to run a successful enterprise.



