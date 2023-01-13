Joshua Weikert to Speak About Politics and Public Policy in Legislatures

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 --Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is pleased to announce that Dr. Joshua Weikert, of Immaculata University, will be the second speaker in its new online Speaker Series. The series spotlights the research interests and expertise of Pi Gamma Mu's chapter faculty sponsors, is open to the public, and is free of charge. The public is invited to attend the live online event on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 2 pm ET.



During the event, Weikert will speak about the interplay between politics and public policy in legislatures. Weikert notes that politics and policy "are related but distinct areas of public activity, and nowhere do they come together more directly than in a legislative environment!" His presentation will cover the interplay of politics and public policy in legislatures, including the role of public opinion and interest groups, party competition, majority/minority dynamics, and the challenges of developing good policy options to address public concerns in a multilevel competitive environment. Sociological, behavioral, and structural theories of political leadership will also be brought to bear.



Weikert has a wide-ranging academic and practical career in politics and public policy, combining rigorous research and teaching experience with real-world policy and governing experience. His course roster covers topics in American government, public policy, European politics, law, and political communication. He has also served as a research consultant, policy analyst, and legislative advisor for governments and political campaigns. He is presently an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Civic Engagement at Immaculata University and a policy advisor to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Weikert is the chapter faculty sponsor of the Pennsylvania Alpha Rho Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu at Immaculata University.



On November 18, 2022, the Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series officially launched and highlighted the expertise of Pi Gamma Mu president, Dr. Susan Kinsella, social work scholar and former dean of the College of Education and Social Services at Saint Leo University. Currently a professor in the online graduate Human Services Administration Program, Dr. Kinsella's lecture focused on Animal Assisted Interventions. Pi Gamma Mu members, chapter faculty sponsors, and other interested individuals attended the live Zoom event which was recorded and made available to all members of Pi Gamma Mu and the public via Pi Gamma Mu's YouTube Channel.



Weikert is the second of four Pi Gamma Mu faculty who are showcasing their expertise as they discuss new and important themes in the social sciences during the 2022-23 academic year. The third event in the Speaker Series will feature Dr. Laura Rodriguez-Kitkowski of South University in Georgia on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. (ET). Rodriguez-Kitkowski is the chapter faculty sponsor of the Georgia Sigma Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu at South University.



Pi Gamma Mu members, chapter faculty sponsors, and others may attend the live Zoom event on January 25, 2023, at 2 p ET using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87286256772?pwd=dFBSVjdsTmtNZ0ZIVkxWTGpKc1E4dz09



Details and links to the online Zoom sessions will be available at https://pigammamu.org/speaker-series.html



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society, with campus chapters in the US and around the world. The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the social sciences and to support and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas, USA. The society has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter.