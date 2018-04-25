Journey Through Lucir and Defeat the Five Kings in Blade of Unagi

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2018 --Blade of Unagi, the all new video game from Black Sky Games, LLC that takes gamers on an epic quest to save the world, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Blade of Unagi is an epic action role playing game that tells the tale of purpose and destiny which sees the growth of the protagonist and his quest to save his world. In order to accomplish this task, he must confront the rulers of the world - five kings who were given their powers by five mystical eels. Kibo, the protagonist, with his powerful blade must navigate the world and confront these adversaries, hoping to save the world in the process.



"Built with Unity, incorporating Parallax Scrolling, Blade of Unagi is a technical marvel," says Founder and CEO Ismael Constantine. "We are working to bring an immersive and satisfying experience to consumers. There will be unique encounters along the way - bringing you closer emotionally to the journey."



Blade of Unagi will feature five worlds, twenty enemy types, various NPCs, over twenty quests, five boss encounters and much more. It will be available for PC (Windows, Mac and Linux) and Nintendo Switch on Steam and Nintendo eShop. It will also be available in two versions: Blade of Unagi Black and Blade of Unagi White.



Music for Blade of Unagi Black will be composed by Garry Schyman, an award winning video game composer who has earned a BAFTA Award for his work on Bioshock Infinite.



"I am pleased to be on board as one of the composers for Blade of Unagi Black. I am excited to bring my composing skills to what looks to be an amazing new game," says Schyman. "Especially to write for full orchestra to bring all the fidelity live musicians to a game."



Jason Graves will score Blade of Unagi White. Jason is an American composer. He is best known for his work on Dead Space, where he earned a BAFTA Award for his composition. Jason is a talented and proven composer who carries an impressive body of work. He has scored Dead Space, Tomb Raider, Far Cry Primal and many more AAA titles. Jason will conduct an orchestral score for Blade of Unagi White. He adds, ""Super excited to be on board! Thanks to everyone for the support."



Stretch goals will also be available for the campaign after hitting initial funding. The first of which is recording with an orchestra for both Garry and Jason. Recording will be video recorded and orchestral recording will be made available to backers on cd and vinyl.



Blade of Unagi is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2K6QZRX.



About Black Sky Games, LLC

Black Sky Games, LLC is a video game development company formed by Ismael Constantine with the task of creating compelling and engaging titles for the hardcore gamer. Black Sky Games, LLC is dedicated to providing rich content with a world class distribution model for the ever evolving market of video games.