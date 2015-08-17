Joyco Productions Welcomes Production Veteran Brad Herbst

Arvada, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2015 --Video production company, Joyco Productions, has announced the addition of production veteran Brad Herbst to their team as Executive Producer.



Brad boasts more than 25 years worth of experience in the field and has worked at some of the premiere post-production houses, motion graphics and visual effects production studios in Los Angeles. He has worked alongside the highest caliber creative talent on broadcast commercials, network rebrands, corporate films and many other projects for the best brands in the world.



Whether he's working with top advertising agencies on behalf of their clients or client direct campaigns, Brad knows how to cater to the highest level of client expectations, especially where the bottom line often depends on executing a successful production on time and within budget.



President of Joyco Productions, Bob Coffin, is delighted to have Brad on the team. He said, "We are always looking to hire the most experienced, talented and dedicated staff and Brad fits the bill perfectly. We are confident he will add great value to our team and anticipate a long and rewarding working relationship."



Brad will initially focus on attracting Fortune 5000 companies via their internal marketing and human resource departments as Joyco Productions has momentum working on films for Human Resource departments featuring Benefits Explanations, Employee Engagement and Training. Brad shares the Joyco team's belief that well-produced corporate films can be tremendous tools for internal human resource initiatives that inspire, train and educate employees and also for outward customer facing uses on company websites and social media as well.



Going after commercials and network branding projects will follow suit as those are areas Brad is all too familiar with and offer terrific creative and financial opportunities for the company to grow into. Brad boasts experience in sales, marketing, producing and Executive Producing, which will, no doubt, enable him to communicate effectively with clients as well as members of the creative and production teams.



Having spent his entire production career in Los Angeles, the move to Colorado was a "Quality of Life" choice according to Brad. He said: "I gravitated to the great work ethic and down-home feel here with the Joyco Productions team. Everyone works so hard and yet has carved out a balanced life, which wasn't the case for most folks in production in L.A. I'm here to lead and inspire not only company growth but also to spur individual team members to dig deep and find that next level of creative vision and relay that into the work for our clients."



He further added, "With the current team in place, we are poised for another big step forward, and I want to help guide that growth. Joyco Productions is a breath of fresh air for me and Colorado literally is too!"



When not at work, Brad is looking forward to hitting the slopes next Winter, hiking and camping this summer, hitting Red Rocks for some concerts and just plain exploring the Greater Denver area and beyond.



Located in the Park Center Building at 8795 Ralston Road in Arvada, CO.



More information can be obtained by calling 303-421-0093



About Joyco Productions

Joyco Productions was founded in 1987 by Bob Coffin. The media mogul has more than 30 years of experience in radio, TV and the recording business that he utilizes to provide high-definition video for life events, learning institutions and business. Coffin is the great-nephew of Mervyn LeRoy, producer/director of more than 70 movies that includes "Little Women", "Mr. Roberts" and "The Wizard of Oz."



Joyco Productions produces everything from commercials and promos to explainer videos, branded content, music videos, documentaries and HR-centric videos such as benefits explanation videos, on-boarding videos and employee engagement videos. Service offerings include video production, design, motion graphics, 2D & 3D animation, visual effects, live event production, video streaming and DVD mastering/duplication



