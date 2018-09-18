Joye Leather Art Introduces Four Premium Wallet Styles for Everyone

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --People all over the world use wallets to store their cash, credit cards, identification and other essentials. Because wallets get such heavy use, they need to be sturdy and durable to withstand being carried around in a pocket or purse all day. Joye Leather Art has designed four wallet styles, all made from premium Italian leather, to accommodate various needs and preferences.



All of the wallets offer RFID protection to keep users safe from identity theft and credit card fraud. Customers have the option of choosing between two leather styles: classic and lychee leather. The classic style delivers a smooth, buttery feel, while the lychee leather has a grainy pattern reminiscent of the fruit.



The slim wallet style is a basic card holder designed to be as compact as possible. It can hold up to eight cards and a bit of cash. The sleeve wallet is a traditional folding wallet, enabling the user to store cash without needing to fold it first. It can also hold up to 12 cards. The bifold wallet is a larger version of the sleeve wallet, holding up to 16 cards, plus cash. It also has small pockets for memory cards, keys, coins or other small items.



The final wallet in the collection is a passport holder. In addition to fitting a single passport, this wallet also has an external sleeve to hold boarding passes. It can hold up to four cards and some folded cash as well. An elastic pull tab makes it easy to get the passport out of the sleeve when needed.



The design and prototyping have already been completed for all four wallets. Joye Leather Art has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise funds for the initial production run. The campaign has a funding goal of $1,000, of which it has already raised about $300. The campaign will continue through the middle of October 2018.



Those who contribute to the campaign can get the wallets at discounted prices. Early bird investors can get a slim wallet for just $20, after which the price will go up to $24. The passport wallet costs $23 for early bird backers and $28 after that. The sleeve wallet is available for $32 and $38, and the bifold goes for $36 and $43. Joye Leather Art expects to deliver the wallets to customers in January 2019.