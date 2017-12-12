Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --Joyoshare Software is proud to announce the launch of its new multimedia member called Joyoshare HEIC Converter with the strong ability to convert new iOS 11 images from HEIC/HEIF format to more popular photo formats, such as JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, etc. so that anyone could be able to transfer and view HEIC photos on any computer and mobile device with ease.



HEIC, also known as HEIF (High Efficiency Image Format), is a new image format Apple created for the pictures captured by iOS 11 devices. It's much superior to JPG as it keeps the same photo quality while saving half the file size. However, the problem was addressed by users of Windows and non-iOS devices, as well as Macs (except for macOS High Sierra) as they may find it's impossible to view and manage HEIC photos on their devices. Oriented by such a growing demand on converting HEIC to JPG or PNG or other formats, Joyoshare HEIC Converter is here to rescue. With this smart yet powerful HEIC photo solution, converting HEIC to JPG, PNG and others could be a click away only.



As one of the best HEIC to JPG converter in the market, Joyoshare HEIC Converter comes with both Mac and Windows versions. Unlike other similar HEIC photo conversion tools, Joyoshare HEIC Converter not only supports converting iOS 11 HEIC to JPEG, but also converts HEIC images to PNG, GIF, TIFF, BMP and WEBP without making any damage to the original photo quality. It's capable of converting HEIC to JPG, PNG, GIF, etc. in bulk, meaning you can convert as many HEIC photos as you like once. In addition, this smart app allows you adjust output image quality in your own way, including chaning resolution, aspect ratio, keeping EXIF metadata info, etc. Under the help of Joyoshare HEIC Converter, you can easily transfer and manage any HEIC/HEIF picture on any platform without limit.



"The advantage of Joyoshare HEIC Converter is that it almost covers all features that everyone needs when converting HEIC photos as it supports more output picture formats and funcionalities than any other competitor." said Daniel, Joyoshare R&D team director. "Besides, superior to other online HEIC converters, Joyoshare HEIC Converter is supposed to be much safer as it keeps customers' personal info in their local computer other than on iCloud."



Thanks to the advanced encoding technique and well-designed interface, Joyoshare HEIC Converter is easy to operate for everyone. The whole HEIC to JPG conversion process by Joyoshare for hundreds of pictures could be accomplished just in a few clicks. Add the HEIC photos, set output format and preference, and then convert. All will be done instantly.



Price and Availability



Joyoshare HEIC Converter is normally priced at $9.95 for a single license copy with 1 year free support and update. There are other license types available as well, including $19.95 for 2-5 PCs with lifetime free update and support, and $29.95 for unlimited use. Currently, Joyoshare HEIC Converter is offered with desktop-based converter compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and macOS 10.13 Hig Sierra, 10.12 Sierra, 10.11, 10.10, 10.9 and 10.8.