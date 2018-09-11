Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery Now Supports to Recover Viber Messages on iOS

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --Joyoshare Studio, one of the best world-leading multimedia software developers, recently announced a new upgrade of Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery with Viber messages and attachments recovery supported, as well as other optimization and improvement. With the latest version of Joyoshare Data Recovery for iPhone, you can now easily retrieve lost or deleted Viber Messages from iPhone (the latest iPhone X included) without any data loss.



Owing to the support of 3 smart recovery modes, Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery can scan your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch directly, iTunes backup or iCloud backup deeply to find and restore up to 20 types of lost data including contacts, text messages, iMessages, call history, notes, photos, videos, WhatsApp messages, Kik messages, Viber messages and many more. In this update, Joyoshare empowers the program to support the recovery of deleted or lost Viber messages and attachments, the conversion of recoverable HEIC photos to JPG, the optimization of the recovery process and the improvement of user interface, etc. in order to provide a more pleasing experience for Apple users.



The upgraded Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery can be the most efficient program that recovers Viber messages and other data lost in every possible scenario such as mistaken deletion, iOS upgrade failure, forgotten password, stuck device, water damaged iPhone, factory reset, virus attack, etc, with highest success rate. Also, the recovery process needs a few mouse clicks only. Just connect your iOS device to the computer, launch the latest version of Joyoshare and start to scan, preview and recover the lost Viber messages and other files in 100% safe way.



"As a leader in iPhone data recovery field, we have always devoted ourselves to providing the best iPhone data recovery product and service to our customers worldwide," said Daniel, R&D team director of Joyoshare, "And this time, we have spared no efforts to bring new functionalities to Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery with supported Viber messages recovery and improved stability. With this new version, people can now recover lost Viber messages and attachments from iOS devices instantly."



What's New in the Latest Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery:



Supports to recover lost or deleted Viber messages and attachments;



Supports to convert recoverable iOS 11 images to JPG format;



Fixed text messages not fully displayed error due to inaccurate calculation of length;



Fixed photos and messages wrong export issue in.html format;



Optimized UI display and data cleaning.



Key Features of Updated Joyoshare Data Recovery for iPhone:



Recover 20+ types of lost files including text messages, contacts, photos, videos, notes, Viber messages, WhatsApp messages, etc.;



Restore lost/deleted iOS data from iDevice directly, iTunes and iCloud backup smartly;



Salvage lost iPhone data from every possible data loss disasters like accidental deletion, system crash, locked iPhone, screen broken device, etc.;



Real-time preview and selectively retrieve missing data from iOS devices;



Fully compatible with all models of iPhone, iPod touch, iPad as well as the latest iOS 11.4.



Price & Availability



The upgraded Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery is now available for both Windows and Mac systems, including Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and macOS 10.13 High Sierra, 10.12 Sierra, 10.11, 10.10, 10.9 and 10.8. The program is normally priced at from $49.95 for a single license to $359.95 for unlimited use with free lifetime update and support.



About Joyoshare

Joyoshare is an industry-leading multimedia software developer and provider specialized in video field for years. With advanced technologies and professional R&D team, Joyoshare is dedicated in developing the best video and audio solutions, including video converter, audio converter, video editor, media cutter, etc. to customers all around the world. Now the company is expanding its product lines to iOS utility area with new products like iPhone data recovery, HEIC converter, etc. With professional and high quality service, Joyoshare has won high reputation from millions of registered users over the past years.