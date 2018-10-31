Joyoshare Newly Released LivePhoto Converter to Convert Live Photo to GIF, JPG and More

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2018 --Joyoshare Studio, a first-class and creative multimedia software developer, has recently announced the release of its new product, Joyoshare LivePhoto Converter, aiming at helping users efficiently convert the special Live Photo files to more adoptable and popular formats, such as GIF, JPG, BMP, PNG, TIFF and WEBP, on Windows and Mac without hassle and therefore making Live Photo shareable and viewable on any device.



Live Photo, a camera feature firstly introduced for iPhone 6S/6S Plus, can record both audio and motion for up to 3 seconds MOV video and shoot a static JPG picture at the same time. More precisely, this function has ability to capture 1.5 seconds before and 1.5 seconds after the photo. For Android users, Live Photo is made up of one MP4 video and one JPG image similarly. However, not everyone can enjoy and view this kind of funny Live Photo directly, expect iPhone 6/6s & later iDevice users as well as limited Android users. This is why here comes Joyoshare LivePhoto Converter to release users free from sharing Live Photo files to Facebook, Twitter, Android phone, etc. without viewing problem.



By adopting advanced image encoding technology, Joyoshare LivePhoto Converter not only allows users to convert Live Photo to GIF, the most widely-used image format, but also enables users to convert Live Photo to still images, including JPG, PNG, BMP, TIFF and WEBP. Effectively, this intelligent tool offers possibility to converting Live Photos to GIF, JPG, BMP, etc. in batch so that users can import multiple files at a time and convert them to desired format with only one simple click.



"To provide users with a more comprehensive solution, Joyoshare specifically added preview and edit function to Joyoshare LivePhoto Converter." said Daniel, the R&D team director of Joyoshare. "Now users can completely benefit from this unique feature, previewing Live Photo in real time and selectively choosing designated frames before conversion, which is more in line with users' actual needs."



As a versatile and excellent Live Photo converter in current market, Joyoshare LivePhoto Converter is also capable of adjusting quality and resolution according to users' preference. Besides, users are permitted to decide whether to keep original aspect ratio before converting Live Photo to JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG, etc. at their own will. Crucially, Joyoshare makes it simple to finish Live Photo to GIF or still conversion within few clicks. Import Live Photos, choose definite frames and output format, and start conversion. Everything is done quickly.



Price & Availability



Joyoshare LivePhoto Converter is developed as a desktop-based converting program that is fully compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and macOS 10.13 High Sierra, 10.12 Sierra, 10.11, 10.10, 10.9 and 10.8. Currently, it is reasonably priced at $9.95 for a single license copy with free support and update. More license types, including $19.95 for 2-5 PCs with lifetime free update and support, and $29.95 for unlimited use, are supported as well.



About Joyoshare

Joyoshare is a world-leading multimedia software developer and provider specialized in video field for years. With advanced technologies and professional R&D team, Joyoshare is devoted to developing the best video, audio and iOS solutions, including video converter, audio converter, video editor, media cutter, iOS data recovery, HEIC converter, etc. to customers all around the world. With professional and high quality service, Joyoshare has won high reputation from millions of registered users from the past years.