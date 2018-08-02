JPaige Releases the Music Video for the Single "Ups and Downs"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --JPaige is thrilled to announce the release of the music video for the single "Ups and Downs", available everywhere starting August 3, 2018.



The video "Ups and downs" is the artist' vision on past and current events that involves the African-American community. The song was written by JPaige and has the purpose to raise public awareness on the sensitive topic of racism and police brutality in the U.S.



Jerrod Paige, known professionally as JPaige is an American activist, rapper and actor born in South Carolina, released the single "Ups and Downs" on May 18th, 2018 on major online music platforms.



"Martin had a dream and you put it in a trash can"

JPaige's quote from the single "Ups and Downs".



https://youtu.be/TiFDTAo0hEc



About Dexa Records

Dexa Records is an independent music label located in Los Angeles, California with the purpose to give voice to all aspiring artists that really have the intention to change this world through sound, love and respect. Money will follow.