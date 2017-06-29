JPEG Commercial Electrician in Fort Lauderdale Announces the Service of Electrical Infrared Thermography

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --JPEG Inc announces the service of electrical infrared thermography which is thermal analysis tool that has become widely used for preventive maintenance on mechanical and electrical systems. The problems in electrical systems can be due to several reasons. Infrared Thermography is a widely used technique to identify abnormally high temperatures with electrical components. According to an expert electrician in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation FL, any high temperatures within electrical distribution systems are signs of imminent or possible problems. Early measures need to be adopted before the problem escalates. JPEG Inc uses advanced instrumentation and testing procedures to identify any issues that may lead to further deterioration of the system.



At JPEG Inc, they will thoroughly scan the equipment to detect the probable cause for thermal anomalies. They can develop a short, intermediate and long-term plan to help their clients in fixing the problems and improving the overall system's safety's reliability and performance.



To deliver result efficiently and quickly, they employ certified thermographer for the study. Their report includes a thermal image, visual image, condition of the equipment, category of the thermal anomalies. This report will be useful for the maintenance team to set priorities for the work.



The chief objective of the new service is to help improve power quality as well as stop wasting energy due to heat loss. It helps reduce downtime and increase safety.



The experts at JPEG are all licensed and certified. With years of experience, they can easily find any problem within the electrical components and fix the connection before a component fails, saving one much greater costs associated with manufacturing downtime, production losses, power outages, fires and catastrophic failures.



