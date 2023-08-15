JPEG Electrical Contacting Employs Residential Electrical Contractor in Pembroke Pines and Plantation, Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2023 --Repairing electrical problems can often be a tough nut to crack. The risk of accidents and injuries is definitely higher for those who haven't ever grappled with these issues. One needs a good portion of expertise and hands-on experience to tackle these electrical booby traps. Plus, having the golden ticket — an OSHA certification — is essential to be considered for this job. It's a crucial part of one's eligibility criteria. JPEG Electrical Contacting is one such company that employs residential electrical contractors in Pembroke Pines and Plantation, Florida.



They're just a phone call away for all types of electrical needs. Their family-owned and operated company is known for delivering top-quality work at budget-friendly prices. They've been going strong for over 15 years and continue to build a trusted reputation.



They're super proud to say their team is packed with experienced, dedicated electricians who love what they do. Being a local company, they truly value their connection with clients and customers, always aiming to go the extra mile to impress them.



Aside from serving within Fort Lauderdale, they extend their services to neighboring communities. They also handle service calls in Plantation, Sunrise, Southwest Ranches, and Weston.



They've got clients' back for everything related to electrical installations and repairs, friend! Whether it's ceiling fans, backup generators, exhaust fans, indoor and outdoor lighting, or even security and home automation systems, they can handle it. Don't sweat it about breakers, fuses, or any other electrical system or device in the home too. They've got it all covered for their valued clients!



Their dedicated team of electricians in the Miramar-Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale area is always on standby, ready to assist clients. They run a 24/7 emergency hotline available every day of the year, even on holidays! Whenever someone's in an electrical bind, they are just a phone call away.



As for commercial electricians, they're here to lend a hand - and they'd be more than happy to! With a vast background in dealing with various electrical issues relating to all types of commercial buildings, they've got clients' needs covered. They're always here around the clock, 24/7, for any emergency response one may need from a commercial electrician.



They're committed to giving clients top-notch customer service when they choose them for their electrical needs. Whether they're a homeowner or a business person, they serve their neighbors all over Broward County, treating everyone with respect and care just like they would prefer to be treated.



For more information on a residential electrical contractor in Pembroke Pines and Plantation, Florida, visit https://www.jpeginc.com/residential-electrician-in-fort-lauderdale-hollywood-miramar-plantation-southwest-ranches-sunrise-weston-fl-and-surrounding-areas/.



Call 954-410-3995 for details.



About JPEG Inc Electrical Contracting

JPEG Inc Electrical Contracting has provided commercial, industrial, and residential electrical services to people across Broward, Miami Dade, and surrounding counties for over fifteen years.