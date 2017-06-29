JPEG Inc Celebrates 15 Years of Commercial Service with Assistance from Expert Commercial Electricians in Fort Lauderdale

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --JPEG Inc Electrical Contracting is celebrating 15 years of business based on a powerful, integrated sustainable foundation. Over the years, the company has surpassed the competition reaping results for notable milestone projects. With a stringent focus on initiatives and attention to customer care, the company has successfully earned a reputation in this field.



With years of experience, the electrician in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation FL is engaged in installing, connecting, testing, and maintaining electrical systems for such purposes as lights, power, and air conditioning. Family owned and operated, the company offers extensive services for residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Dania, Cooper City, Davie, Hollywood, and surrounding areas.



"JPEG Inc Electrical Contracting is excited to be celebrating 30 years of commercial service, and much of that success is due to their commitment to their employees and customers. The company understands the importance of preserving the integrity and safety standards and deliver the service accordingly," said one of the spokespeople for the company.



For those looking for services related to appliance circuits, breakers, ceiling fans, fuses, code corrections, data/communication lines, dedicated computer lines, control wiring, electrical inspections, emergency electrical service, energy efficient lighting, generators, industrial lighting, exhaust fans, commercial wiring, electric water heaters and more, JPEG Inc is the right place to come in.



The experts are all certified and well skilled with years of knowledge and experience in the field. They are all available 24 hours per day, every day of the year. Regardless of the needs of their customers, they can help them with system upgrades, electrical problems, and new construction. In addition to its many accomplishments, the company has diversified its service offerings to adapt to the changing construction industry.



For more information on commercial electrician in Fort Lauderdale, visit http://www.jpeginc.com/commercial-services/ or call 954-410-3995.



About JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting

JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a family owned and operated electrical company. They install, connect, test, and maintain electrical systems for such purposes as lights, power, and air conditioning.