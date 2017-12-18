JPEG Inc Commercial Electrician in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood Florida Takes Care of Repairs for Escape Route Lighting System

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --JPEG Inc Electrical Contracting is the premier resource for escape route lighting system installations in Fort Lauderdale and all of the surrounding communities that comprise the metropolitan area. The company noted as one of the best commercial electrical contractor in Fort Lauderdale, and Plantation Florida has been exceeding the expectations of their clients in South Florida communities for more than 15 years, and in the coming years, they have all the plans of continuing with their fabulous journey.



Hard work and perseverance has helped them to be at the top of their trade. They have some of the best and industry experienced commercial electrician in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood Florida who has helped them to expand their business. They have been very successful in keeping their clients satisfied and happy. They are a locally owned and operated company, and they feel a close personal connection to their clients, and they bring this with them every time they go out on an escape route lighting system installation assignment.



Escape route lighting is mandatory for every commercial sector. If the commercial premises do not have a modern, state of the art escape route lighting system, action is required. It is hard to tell when an emergency will occur and in the absence of proper lighting system, the situation can go from bad to worse. The safety of the employees and the staff in the commercial space is the responsibility of the owner. When one invests in an escape route lighting system installation, they can go forward with the knowledge that one is doing everything possible to provide a safe environment. All the systems offered by JPEG Inc. is sourced from the most respected manufacturers in the industry, so it is guaranteed that they are all premium products.



The company also offers emergency escape route lighting repairs. With a single call to JPEG Inc, one can get the escape route lighting repairs that one needs, and they can assure the clients that it won't cost one a fortune.



