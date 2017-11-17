JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting Offers Electrical Repairs in Fort Lauderdale and Weston Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a family owned and operated electrical company. They are into installation, connecting, testing and maintaining electrical systems for such purposes as lights, power, and air conditioning. Their services are available for Residential, Industrial, and Commercial customers in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Dania, Cooper City, Davie, Hollywood, and surrounding areas. At JPEG, they are the best in the industry for their professionalism and commitment to quality.



As one of the premier providers of electrical repairs in Fort Lauderdale and Weston Florida, JPEG has earned their goodwill through hard work. They have more than 15 years of experience, but they have never stopped themselves from going ahead. All their professional electricians undergo constant training so that they can bring the latest technology to their clients. Whether one is approaching JPEG for attending to the electrical needs of one's home or business, one can be assured that the electricians will attend to it in no time.



JPEG Inc. is a full-service electrical contractor providing both Commercial and Residential Services. They provide a wide range of services that is related to appliance circuits, breakers, fuses, ceiling fans, code corrections, data/communication lines, dedicated computer circuits,electric water heaters, emergency generators, emergency standby power, exhaust fans, ballast lamps CAT6 cabling, commercial wiring, control wiring, electrical inspections, emergency electrical service, energy efficient lighting, fiber optic cabling, generators, or industrial lighting, and more.



The company is licensed and insured, and they have built a great reputation for putting their clients first. Their team of electrical professionals is comprised of many of the most talented and dedicated electricians in Florida.



JPEG is available 24 hours per day, every day of the year. Their commercial or residential electrician in Fort Lauderdale and Weston Florida will be available always for taking care of all electrical needs starting from a system upgrade, electrical problems, new construction and more.



Call them at 954-410-3995 today or visit http://www.jpeginc.com/.



About JPEG Inc.

JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a family owned and operated electrical company. They install, connect, test, and maintain electrical systems to ensure smooth operation of business.