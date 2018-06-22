JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting Offers Fastest Electrical Repairs in Plantation and Weston Florida Services

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2018 --JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a well-known establishment that has been offering services to the Broward County for over fifteen years now. Being a family owned and operated electrical company, the company can be relied on when it comes to electrical services. This company offers many services such as installation, connection, testing and maintaining electrical systems for a range of purposes, such as lighting and air-conditioning. JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting offers services for commercial, residential as well as industrial establishments. The main aim of the company is to be on par with the continually changing technologies so that the customers can receive the best in class solutions.



When it comes to electrical repairs in Plantation and Weston Florida, JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is the name to rely on. The company offers an extensive range of electrical services which include emergency generators, appliance circuits, fiber optic cabling, commercial wiring, data or communication lines, and industrial lighting. From small electrical repairs to key code violations, the electricians here can offer efficient services for any catastrophe. They understand the fact that electrical emergencies can happen at any point in time, and thus they provide the services 24 hours per day.



JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting hires both residential as well as the commercial electrician in Sunrise and Plantation Florida. All these electricians here are fully insured and licensed, and as a result, one can rest assured of their top quality of services. Also, this company offers constant training to their electricians and support staff so that they can provide the customers with advanced services and products in an efficient manner.



To know more about the services that the company offers or to set up an appointment, one can right away call on 954-410-3995.



About JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting

JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a well-known company that primarily operates in Cooper City, Dania, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Weston, in addition to its adjacent areas.