JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting Offers the Services of the Best Electrical Contractor in Plantation and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2026 --Electrical systems are the key to a comfortable living and working environment. Hence, the system demands professional and skilled maintenance service. Every home and business must attend to any electrical issues promptly. Similarly, any installation need should be left to the professionals. A DIY attempt at any electrical service can escalate a minor problem into a major one, lead to complete system failure, and offer temporary solutions. JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a premier name in Florida's electrical industry, delivering tailored solutions at an affordable cost.



The company employs a team of licensed and insured contractors trained in advanced electrical skills. Homes and businesses can be assured of obtaining services from a skilled electrical contractor in Plantation and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, having expertise in infrared thermography, drone imaging, and preventive diagnostics. From installations, maintenance, and inspection to repairs, the professionals excel in all aspects. Whether homes are seeking panel upgrades, lighting retrofits, smart home installation, or circuit breaker repair, JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting specializes in a comprehensive suite of services.



Commercial and industrial clients can rely on the company for services like thermal and infrared inspections, exit lighting systems, egress lighting, load dock lighting, lighting retrofits, switchgear maintenance, and more. JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting also specializes in conducting drone-based surveys for identifying hidden faults in inaccessible systems. The company prioritizes prompt response to every service call, whether major or minor. Electrical problems occur unexpectedly; hence, the company offers service 24/7. This ensures that whether it is a sudden outage or an urgent fix, clients can expect reliable service.



JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting ensures prompt assessments, transparent estimates, and safety-first execution. The company also emphasizes regular inspections and preventive maintenance to keep the electrical systems running efficiently and extend their durability. The professionals also ensure compliance with the industry codes and state regulations while performing electrical repairs in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida.



To learn more about the services, call the professionals at 954-410-3995.



About JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting

JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a family-owned, Florida-based certified electrical company. The company serves residential, industrial, and commercial clients in Fort Lauderdale, Cooper City, Weston, Davie, Hollywood, and surrounding areas throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. The team delivers safe, cost-effective, and reliable electrical solutions while educating clients and fostering long-term relationships.