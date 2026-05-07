JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting Offers World-Class Solutions for Commercial Lighting in Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines, Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2026 --Lighting solutions have undergone significant changes over the past decade. Thanks to technological advancements, property owners today can easily access LED technology that provides superior alternatives to traditional electrical and lighting systems. From reducing energy consumption to generating minimal heat, LED fixtures help commercial establishments curb utility costs and limit downtime for bulb replacements. LED lighting is also preferred for its minimal maintenance requirements and durability.



Florida businesses seeking to upgrade their lighting system or design a new system can rely on JPEG Inc. for comprehensive solutions. The firm is committed to delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern commercial spaces. The professionals work closely with clients seeking help with commercial lighting in Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines, Florida. The goal is to deliver solutions that align with operational schedules and budget goals.



The experienced electricians begin each project with a detailed evaluation of the property and an understanding of the lighting needs. This helps determine an optimal solution and fixture placement. From installing lay-in LED panels and accent lighting to wall-mounted sconces, the experts excel in it all. The mission is to deliver flicker-free lighting that enhances productivity and reduces eye strain. Beyond in-office lighting settings, JPEG Inc. also offers best-in-class solutions for outdoor lighting in the form of commercial-grade LED fixtures for parking lots, building façades, and landscape accents.



JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting also specializes in retrofitting existing systems. The experts review current installations and recommend LED retrofits, delivering immediate energy savings. The retrofit process involves safely removing old fixtures, installing new LED modules, and verifying circuit compatibility. Additionally, the experts also offer emergency installation and electrical maintenance in Davie and Weston, Florida.



The team is available round-the-clock and performs all work in compliance with local codes and industry standards.



To learn more about the services, call 954-410-3995.



About JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting

JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a licensed electrical contracting firm serving residential and commercial clients in Plantation, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Pembroke Pines, and nearby Florida communities. The company specializes in commercial LED lighting installation, retrofits, indoor and outdoor luminaires, and energy-efficient lighting upgrades. The professionals offer expert guidance, dependable service, and lasting performance from their lighting investments.