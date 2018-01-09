JPEG Inc. Has on Team Licensed Electricians in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise Florida for Electrical Repairs

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --JPEG Inc. is a recognized electrical company that offers electrical services to the customers located in Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise Florida, and surrounding areas. The company has been serving the residents of Broward County for more than a decade now. This electrical contracting firm offers turnkey electrical services for industrial, commercial, as well as residential projects.



JPEG Inc. ensures that all their electricians remain up to date with the latest technology available in the electrical industry to provide the customers with the best in class services. JPEG Inc. hires the local electrician in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise Florida offering exceptionally high standards of work to the customers at very competitive prices. The electricians in the company are available round the clock as they understand that emergencies can occur at any point in time.



The thing that makes JPEG Inc. stand apart from the competitors is the inspiring work ethic. The electricians at JPEG Inc. are hard-working and attentive on the job-sites. They treat every customer equally and try to meet their requirements. There is no reason to doubt their efficiency as they are highly qualified and experienced to deal with electrical repairs and other electric issues. Being licensed gives them credibility and makes it easier for clients to trust and work with them. Everything that the electricians offer is supported by guaranteed satisfaction, up-front pricing, and customized services. The electrical service in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation Florida that the electricians offer at JPEG Inc. always try to exceed the expectations of the clients.



About JPEG Inc.

JPEG Inc. is a licensed and insured electrical company that has been serving the residents of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Sunrise FL for more than 15 years now. The company has the right electricians, equipment and experience to get any electrical task done right the first time and that too at a reasonable price.