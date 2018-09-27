JPEG Inc. Offers Quickest Electrical Repairs in Davie and Pembroke Pines Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2018 --JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a renowned organization which offers services to the customers residing in Broward County for more than fifteen years now. As a family owned and operated electrical company, JPEG Inc. is a trustworthy organization when it comes to electrical services. This company provides several services such as connection, installation, maintaining and testing electrical systems for various purposes, for instance, air-conditioning and lighting. JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting offers services for residential, commercial as well as industrial establishments. The primary objective of the company is to be on par with the continually changing technologies so that the customers can get the top class solutions.



When looking for electrical repairs in Davie and Pembroke Pines Florida, JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is the name to trust on. The company offers several types of electrical services such as appliance circuits, emergency generators, commercial wiring, fiber optic cabling, industrial lighting, and data or communication lines. From key code violations to small electrical repairs, the electricians here can offer competent services for any calamity. The technicians within the company know the fact that electrical crisis can take place at any point of time, and therefore they provide the services 24 hours per day.



JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting has both residential and commercial electrician in Sunrise and Hollywood Florida, and thus they can offer services for residential and commercial firms. All the electricians in the company are fully licensed and insured, and as a result, one can rest assured of their top quality of services. Besides this, the company offers continuous training to their electricians and support staff so that they can provide the customers with highly developed facilities and products in a proficient manner.



To get more information about the services that the company offers or to set up an appointment, one can at once call the company at 954-410-3995.



About JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting

JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a renowned company that mainly operates in Dania, Cooper City, Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Hollywood, as well as neighboring areas.