JPEG Inc., Puts the Best Electrical Contractor in Plantation and Sunrise Florida on the Job

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2018 --Therefore, experienced, dedicated and talented electricians and electrical contractors are the need of the hour. JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting has been in the business of electrical contracting for many years and has vast experience in the industry. The company provides services such as electrical repairs, installations and infrared inspections in Florida.



One of the recognized and reliable electrical contractors in Plantation and Sunrise Florida, JPEG Inc. only hires support staff who are dedicated, concerned and knowledgeable about the business. They provide quick response, quality service, and schedule appointments according to the client's convenience. With well-trained professionals and a culture of respect and cooperation, JPEG Inc. values customer satisfaction above everything else and thus strives to provide the highest quality electrical solutions at competitive rates. Project managers working for the company continuously review and reevaluate their processes and performance to improve service delivery and enhance efficiency.



JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a licensed and insured family owned electrical company based in Florida that offers a large number of diverse electrical services. The services offered by them include installation, connection, testing and maintenance of electrical systems as well as electrical repairs in Hollywood and Pembroke Pines Florida. Residential, commercial and industrial customers can all avail the best-in-class services offered by this company.



The staff at JPEG Inc. always keeps abreast of the latest technological developments and innovations in the electrical industry. They aim to provide excellent sales and after-sales services as an electrical contractor providing both residential and commercial electrical solutions. The extensive range of services that they offer includes appliance circuits, industrial lighting, emergency standby power, electrical inspections, dedicated computer circuits and installation of data/communication lines.



To set up an appointment with the electricians, call JPEG Inc. at 954-410-3995 or visit http://www.jpeginc.com/.



About JPEG Inc.

JPEG Inc. is a family owned business that serves both residential and commercial clients as a full-service electrical contractor specializing in electrical repairs, installations and maintenance.