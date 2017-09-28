JPEG Licensed Electrician Contractor in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise FL Announcing Quality Electrical Repair Service

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Most businesses that are large require electricity for smooth functioning. Inadequate supply of electricity or any issue with the electrical equipment can cause massive loss of productivity. This is why it is crucial to have a qualified electrical contractor who can take care of such systems and fix the issues instantly in case any faults occur. JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is one such trusted name when it comes to seeking the service of an expert electrician in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.



As a family owned and operated electrical company, they install, connect, test and maintain electrical systems for such purposes as lights, power, and air conditioning. Their services are available for Residential, Industrial and Commercial customers in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Dania, Cooper City, Davie, Hollywood, and Surrounding areas. At JPEG, they treat every client equally and efficiently.



Being in the industry for more than 15 years, they have earned a good reputation for quick response, commendable customer service, and commitment to excellence. Over the years, they haven't just served the community in Broward County but also are constantly evolving and growing as their staff keeps abreast of the latest technology to them. Be it for residential or commercial need; one can count on JPEG to provide one with unbeatable sales and service.



At JPEG Inc., the experts are all fully licensed, bonded and insured. They are well known for their commendable customer service. The team of expert professionals consists of many talented and dedicated electricians in Florida. From the field electrician to project managers, all of the professionals are dedicated to the customers. They understand that emergencies may happen outside the business hours, which is why they are available 24 hours per day, every day of the year.



About JPEG Inc.

JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is here to serve its clients. They only hire concerned, dedicated support staff who put you first when you call, and schedule your appointment when it's convenient for you. The electricians are the best trained in the business, which means the customers will be satisfied with their service, and never have to worry about the professional in your home. The project managers constantly review their processes and performance to increase their efficiency and improve their service delivery.