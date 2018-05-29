JPEG Licensed Electrician Has on Field Electrician in Fort Lauderdale Sunrise in Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2018 --JPEG Licensed Electrician is a renowned electrical company offering quality electrical services to the people of Florida. The company hires only expert electricians who are qualified to install, connect, test, and maintain the electrical system for such purposes as lights, power, and air conditioning. The electricians are known to take on both residential and commercial projects, ensuring quick turnaround time.



For over 15 years, they have been serving Broward County by providing quick and reliable electrical services. Staying abreast of the latest technology, they can bring the newest technology to the clients. Whether it comes to adding on to one's home or business, one can count on JPEG electrician in Sunrise and Weston, Florida to provide them with unbeatable sales and service.



As a full-service electrical contractor, the company provides services related to appliance circuits, breakers, fuses, ceiling fans, code corrections, data/communication lines, electric inspections, dedicated computer circuits, electric water heaters, control wiring, emergency electrical service, emergency generators, emergency standby power, commercial wiring, industrial lighting, exhaust fans, energy efficient lighting, ballast lamps CAT6 cabling, fiber optic cabling, generators, and more. Be it minor electrical repair or a major code violation; JPEG is here to help.



Licensed and insured, JPEG has earned an excellent reputation for putting their clients and customers in the first place. Composed of the most talented and dedicated electricians in Florida, the company is always focused on customer satisfaction which is their biggest priority, and nothing else.



The technicians are available 24 hours per day, every day of the year. No matter what one needs - system upgrade or electrical problems, new construction - JPEG is all set to help the clients and customers. For any queries related to the electrical services, be it residential or commercial, one can call JPEG technicians at 954-410-3995 today.



About JPEG Inc.

JPEG Inc. is a licensed and insured electrical company that has been serving the residents of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Sunrise FL for more than 15 years now. The company has the right electricians, equipment and experience to get any electrical task done right the first time and that too at a reasonable price.