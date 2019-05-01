JPEG Licensed Electricians Handles Electrical Repairs with Utmost Precision in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --To conduct day-to-day household core or to run business operation is stressful when the electrical appliances falter. Specific tasks are technically impossible to carry out without electricity. To ensure the smooth operation both at the commercial and residential unit, keeping the electrical device in good shape is necessary.



Usually, electrical hazards take place when anything goes wrong with the installation, repair, and maintenance of all appliances and electric wiring. Many people think that their responsibility ends as soon as the installation is completed. However, this is not true as the responsibility to maintain the health of the electrical appliances and wiring system begins from here.



JPEG Licensed Electricians is a company that brings its experience and expertise to the table, ensuring quality electrical repairs in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida. To ensure electricity is utilized effectively and safely, electrical contractors work with the blueprint to determine the wiring and the position of all the electrical components.



As a reputable company, JPEG Licensed offers a wide variety of services to both commercial and residential projects. These include general service, new home construction and planning, troubleshooting, remodeling, indoor lighting such as chandeliers, under cabinet, attic fan installation, outdoor accent and landscape lighting, service, and panel upgrades, hot tub and pool wiring, ceiling fans, phone, television, data and audio wiring, generators, and transfer switches, etc.



With over 15 years of experience, the company has been doing an incredible job by providing a range of installation and services. As a full-service company, they are continually evolving and growing as their staff keeps abreast of the latest technology available in the industry. Whether it is a major or minor fault with the system, JPEG is always there for their valued clients.



They understand that the emergencies may happen outside the business hour. This is why they are available 24 hours per day, every day of the year.



For more information on electrical service in Miramar and Pembroke Pines, Florida, visit https://www.jpeginc.com/electrical-service-and-panel-upgrades-in-fort-lauderdale-plantation-and-weston-fl/.



About JPEG Inc.

JPEG Inc. is a licensed and insured electrical company that has been serving the residents of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Sunrise FL for more than 15 years now. The company has the right electricians, equipment and experience to get any electrical task done right the first time and that too at a reasonable price.